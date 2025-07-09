KUANTAN, July 9 — A 15-year-old boy who fell into Sungai Kuantan while fishing yesterday was found drowned at noon.

Acting Kuantan police chief Superintendent Mohd Adli Mat Daud said in a statement that the search and rescue (SAR) team recovered the victim’s body at 12.40pm, about one kilometre from where he was believed to have slipped.

The SAR operation involved personnel from relevant agencies, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, the Marine Police, as well as members of the public.

Mohd Adli said the body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for identification and post-mortem examination.

Earlier, media reports cited that a 15-year-old boy was feared to have drowned while fishing in Sungai Kuantan near Jalan Indera Mahkota 15/7, Bandar Indera Mahkota, yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail expressed condolences to the victim’s family on behalf of the Pahang government.

He said that the state government had provided initial assistance to the boy’s family for his burial, adding that counselling services would be offered if needed.

He spoke to reporters after visiting the victim’s family alongside several state executive council members at the Forensic Medicine Department of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital here today. — Bernama