KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — A 46-year-old local musician was arrested yesterday for allegedly assaulting his housemate with a guitar stand in a door-slamming incident in Pandan Indah, Ampang Jaya.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the musician was released the same day after police recorded his statement.

He said the incident occurred last Monday after the victim, a 52-year-old man, was jolted by the slamming of a bathroom door at 6.30am.

“Annoyed by it, he came out of his room and slammed the bathroom door in response. The suspect then came out of his room with a guitar stand in hand and hit the victim with it. The suspect also threatened to bring his friend to beat the victim,” he said in a statement here today.

He said police arrested the musician at 4.45pm yesterday in Pandan Jaya and seized a black guitar stand to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and Section 506 of the same code for criminal intimidation. — Bernama