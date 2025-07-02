ROME, July 2 — Malaysia appreciates Italy’s efforts to find a resolution to the humanitarian conflict in Gaza, the situation in Ukraine, and developments in West Asia, particularly those involving Iran and Israel.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he exchanged views on regional and global issues during a meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, here on Tuesday.

“This meeting reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Malaysia and Italy, based on mutual respect,” he said.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed efforts to expand strategic cooperation in various fields, including Malaysia’s and Asean’s relations with the European Union (EU).

On the conflict in Gaza, Anwar said Malaysia, which has been vocal in championing the rights of the Palestinian people on the international stage, is pleased that Italian leaders understand the situation in Gaza.

“Malaysia values its close ties with Italy as an important partner in strengthening intercontinental cooperation for peace, prosperity and shared progress.

“We want to work together not only in the economic sphere, but also in finding solutions to conflicts such as in Gaza, Ukraine and West Asia,” he said after the meeting.

Last month, Italian President Sergio Mattarella described the humanitarian and political crisis in Gaza as “unacceptable” and urged immediate international action and the involvement of Arab nations to address the escalating situation. — Bernama