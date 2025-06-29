JOHOR BARU, June 29 — Contractors have been reminded to act swiftly and responsibly in addressing any complaints during the defects liability period for the Pasir Gudang Hospital (HPG) project, said Public Works Department (PWD) director-general Datuk Roslan Ismail.

He said that despite full building management and control being handed over to the Health Ministry (MoH) following the hospital’s completion on June 12, contractors are still responsible for correcting any defects.

“Contractors must continue to fulfill their obligations throughout the defects liability period as stipulated in the contract.

“Therefore, I would like to remind contractors to carry out preventive maintenance according to schedule and to act promptly and responsively in addressing and rectifying any complaints,” he said during the project handover ceremony of the hospital here today.

Also present was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Roslan said the original completion date for the 20.653-hectare hospital was Sept 15 last year, with a total project cost of RM375.5 million, following site possession on Sept 15, 2020.

The Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) was issued on May 27 this year, followed by the Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC) on June 12.

He attributed the project’s completion to the cooperation of various stakeholders, despite facing numerous challenges, including on-site disruptions and operational delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roslan said the project adopted the Design and Build method and followed Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, making it sustainable, resilient and environmentally friendly.

The hospital is expected to improve access to healthcare facilities for local residents, with 304 beds and 14 specialist services, which will help reduce overcrowding at Hospital Sultanah Aminah (HSA) and Hospital Sultan Ismail (HSI).

The project scope included construction of the main hospital block, staff quarters, nurses’ dormitory, plant and support buildings, 1,507 parking bays, 320 motorcycle lots and 32 parking spaces for persons with disabilities. — Bernama