IPOH, June 27 — A man was killed while two others were injured after the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a 10-tonne lorry on the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway, near the Banjaran Titiwangsa Rest and Service Area (R&R), yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received an emergency call at 1.02pm and a fire engine from the Gerik Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched, reaching the scene, located about 70 kilometres away, at 2.11pm.

“The deceased, a man in his 70s, was pinned in the front passenger side of a Proton Persona car, while the driver and back passenger sustained minor injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the two injured victims were sent to Gerik Hospital, while the body of the elderly man was handed over to the police. — Bernama