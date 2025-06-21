KOTA BARU, June 21 — All UMNO divisions have been reminded to begin structuring their campaign machinery early to ensure a more organised and strategic effort, as well as to foster unity and a shared spirit ahead of the next general election (GE).

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also stressed the importance of identifying capable individuals early to ensure the party can effectively organise its machinery and campaign strategy.

“Often, if we don’t prepare and train ourselves early on, we end up struggling to function as a team when the elections come. That’s when problems arise — some refuse to go out, tasks are neglected, and misunderstandings occur,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the 2025 Ketereh UMNO Division delegates’ meeting here today.

Johari, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, noted that nearly 40 per cent of voters in the upcoming general election are expected to be young people, and therefore, this demographic must be prioritised in the party’s strategic planning.

“Every year, we see new 18-year-olds entering the voter base, and this number will only keep rising. We are looking at three distinct categories of young voters — those who have just left school, university students with a different outlook, and graduates who are working and starting families,” he said. — Bernama



