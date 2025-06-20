KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has today urged for prosecutors to refile the charges against Datuk Seri Najib Razak, after the latter was granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) in the case involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The Pandan MP said he fails to understand why the prosecution has taken such an inordinate amount of time since 2019 to prepare the necessary documentation required to proceed with the trial, causing the High Court to discharge Najib.

“This is especially puzzling considering that the case relates to SRC, for which Najib is already serving a prison sentence following a conviction in an earlier case involving the same company.

“From my experience in studying and exposing the 1MDB and SRC scandals, the SRC case in particular has a more clearly established money trail,” he said in a statement here.

Rafizi said the case should not be allowed to fade from public attention due to administrative shortcomings, especially as the money trail in the SRC case is already well-documented.

The former economy minister noted that Malaysians expect the authorities to act decisively, given the public interest and Najib’s conviction in a related SRC case.

“Therefore, I urge the prosecution to confirm that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) will refile the charges as soon as possible and ensure all necessary documentation is prepared so that the case can proceed without further delay.

“As a Member of Parliament, I will continue to monitor developments in this case closely to ensure it remains in the public eye,” he said.

Earlier, former prime minister Najib was granted a DNAA in his final criminal case involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM27 million, after the trial has stalled since 2019.

High Court Judge K. Muniandy said the rule of law was applicable to prevent such a detrimental situation whereby an accused person is saddled with criminal charges with no outcome for an indefinite and indeterminate period.

With today’s DNAA, Najib has only the 1MDB trial still pending. He is currently serving a jail term for the misappropriation of RM42 million in the SRC International funds case.

He was also previously acquitted over the removal of key information from the auditor-general’s 2016 report on 1MDB; and granted a DNAA in his RM6.6 billion International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) criminal breach of trust case.



