KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Eleven foreigners were rushed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur after experiencing breathing difficulties following a car fire at a condominium in Wangsa Maju earlier today.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it received a distress call at 9.56am.

“Firemen from the Wangsa Maju Fire Station were dispatched to the scene,” the department said in a statement

“A car located in the basement car park was 30 per cent on fire, but the situation was under control.”

The department said the 11 men encountered breathing difficulties due to the incident.

“All of them were rushed to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment,” it added.

The Fire Investigation Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire.