IPOH, June 18 — Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last Saturday after leaving his home in Jalan Padang Tembak here.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a report on the boy’s disappearance was received at 11.08 pm on the same day.

“The missing person has been identified as Mohammad Adam Firdaus Abdul Rahman, 13, who is 140 centimetres tall, of slim build and has a tanned complexion.

“The teenager was found missing by his aunt after she returned from a nearby sundry shop and discovered that he was not at home,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black trousers and black school shoes.

He urged those with information on the teenager’s whereabouts to contact investigating officer Sergeant Mohd Amirol Shakba at 012-2654693, the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 05-2451500, or the nearest police station. — Bernama