KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he has prayed for PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang to be blessed with continuous good health.

In a brief statement shared on X today, Anwar expressed his prayers for Abdul Hadi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Marang, after undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) yesterday.

“Praying for continued health for Ustaz Hj Hadi, God willing,” he said in a post on X this morning.

Abdul Hadi is reported to be in good condition after undergoing heart surgery at IJN.

His son, Dr Muhammad Khalil, who is also Terengganu Information, Da’wah and Sharia Empowerment Committee chairman, said the treatment on the PAS president was successful. — Bernama