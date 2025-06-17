KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will remain a credible and progressive institution in championing the rights of vulnerable groups.

He also wants Suhakam to continue to play an important role in strengthening the human rights agenda in line with the hopes and aspirations of the nation.

Anwar said this after a meeting and discussion with Suhakam Chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Yunus who paid a courtesy call on him in Putrajaya yesterday.

“Received a courtesy call from the Chairman of Suhakam (Mohd Hishamudin) and discussed various important issues related to human rights that directly affect all levels of society in this country.

“The discussion covered Suhakam’s achievements as well as current challenges that are increasingly complex, including technological and social changes that demand a more comprehensive and integrated approach,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar said the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and digitalisation has created a new dimension in guaranteeing and protecting human rights.

Therefore, special attention must also be given to the human rights of children who are increasingly exposed to new risks, he said. — Bernama