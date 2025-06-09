KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — A total of 14,000 individuals, including those from the asnaf (tithe recipient) group, received sacrificial meat contributed by Istana Negara in conjunction with this year’s Aidiladha celebration.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Wira Zailani Hashim said His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had consented to the donation of 100 cows for the distribution.

He said the recipients included Istana Negara staff, members of the B40 group in various government departments and agencies, orphans, tahfiz students, residents of Community Rehabilitation Centre (PDK) and individuals from schools and institutions under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) and Social Welfare Department (JKMWP).

“In total, around 14,000 people have received or will receive the sacrificial meat,” he told reporters at Surau Al Jannah, Pinggiran Bukit Jalil PPR today

At the surau, four cows were sacrificed and the meat distributed to 225 asnaf in the surrounding area.

Zailani, in his speech, said the contribution reflected the deep care and concern of Their Majesties Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah for the people, especially those in need.

“This is not merely a donation of sacrificial meat, but a gesture that carries a profound message of compassion and empathy,” he said.

He added that such efforts should serve as an example for others - whether from the government, private sector or individuals, to cultivate a culture of giving and sharing.

“In these challenging times, the values of togetherness, mutual support, and empathy are more important than ever. The spirit of sacrifice should be translated into continuous acts of kindness, not limited to festive occasions alone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Surau Al Jannah chairman, Ismail Zainuddin, expressed his gratitude to Istana Negara for the contribution.

“This is the first time we have received sacrificial meat from Istana Negara. Alhamdulillah, the contribution has been a great help to the asnaf in this area,” he said.

He added that the PPR community consists of five housing blocks and that residents had shown strong support for the programme. — Bernama