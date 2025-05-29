SHAH ALAM, May 29 — The Selangor branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) detained five men suspected of diesel fraud using subsidised fleet cards yesterday.

KPDN state director Mohd Zuhairi Mat Radey said the suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested during a raid on an illegal storage site in Sri Muda, Section 25.

The operation, involving 25 KPDN officers and the Selangor Police Contingent headquarters, took place around 7 pm following a month-long intelligence gathering.

“We seized a 30-ton tanker truck, four canvas trucks, two bonded trucks each carrying intermediate bulk containers (IBC), a van and a modified prime mover,” he told reporters after the operation concluded late last night.

Mohd Zuhairi added that over 7,000 liters of diesel were recovered from 14 IBC tanks with 1,000-litre capacity each, along with equipment such as motorised pumps and connecting hoses believed to be used for illegal extraction and transfer of diesel.

He said the premises lacked a valid license to store subsidised diesel, while the detained bonded truck drivers also did not possess legal documentation to hold the controlled item.

“The modus operandi involved bonded truck drivers using fleet cards to purchase subsidised diesel at petrol stations around Shah Alam,” he explained.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, focusing on identifying individuals, companies and distribution networks involved in the illegal diesel supply chain. — Bernama