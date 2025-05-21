GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — The tuna landing industry in Penang saw significant growth as landings more than doubled in 2024, according to state executive councillor Fahmi Zainol.

He said the total tuna landings in 2024 amounted to 431,000 kilograms, valued at RM7.76 million.

“In comparison, this is almost double the 177,000 kilograms of tuna, valued at RM3.19 million, recorded in 2023,” he said during his winding-up speech at the state legislative assembly today.

Fahmi, who chairs the Penang Agrotechnology, Food Security and Cooperative Development Committee, said the figures highlight the industry’s huge potential.

“Penang has the capacity to become the main hub for tuna landings and processing, catering not only to the domestic market but also internationally,” he said.

He added that Penang will continue to enhance its facilities, infrastructure, logistics, and overall support services to boost the industry’s development.

“The state is also considering several locations to establish new tuna landing ports,” he said.

However, he noted that finding suitable sites posed challenges, particularly regarding land availability and the required sea depth to accommodate tuna vessels.

Fahmi said the industry is expected to contribute positively to the state’s economy by creating job opportunities and establishing related industries, such as high-tech tuna processing centres capable of producing premium-quality seafood for the global market.

“The exclusivity of a dedicated tuna landing port in Penang also holds potential as a tourism attraction,” he said.