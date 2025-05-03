KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 – The Fire and Rescue Department is turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and digital tools to improve emergency response times and better manage public expectations, its director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad reportedly said.

Speaking ahead of the national-level International Firefighters Day celebrations here tomorrow, Nor Hisham said the department has set up a special AI team to spearhead digitalisation efforts under its deputy director-general for administration.

“I have emphasised the need for digitalisation in the department. That is key as we want to be able to manage public expectation, especially as to why we are late during fires or emergencies,” he told The Star in an interview.

Nor Hisham said the firefighters are planning to use AI for asset tracking through radio frequency identification (RFID), and to pre-screen building plans to speed up approvals.

The department also plans to upgrade its command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems in the Klang Valley starting this August.

“This will allow us to give real-time and specific directions on fire engine movements to the public during emergencies,” Nor Hisham said.

The department will equip fire engines with dashcams and provide 120 body cameras to firefighters to improve communication and operational oversight during deployments.

Smart mapping systems will also be used to help firefighters navigate traffic and locate the nearest station or quickest route to an incident.

Nor Hisham said these innovations aim to reduce response times, noting that even one minute can make a difference during emergencies.

He said the government has allocated RM48.6 million for the digitalisation initiative, which could be rolled out nationwide if successful.



