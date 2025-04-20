LABUAN, April 20 — A turtle carcass, approximately two feet in length, was found on a rock at Pantai Nagalang here at about 2.35 pm today, marking the second such discovery in recent weeks.

The carcass was spotted by a staff member of the Thai Beach Restaurant, located along the beachfront.

The restaurant’s captain, Dylan Chua, said the turtle appeared to have been dead for several days.

“The tissue was already bloated and there was a strong smell,” he said, adding that based on its appearance, the turtle is believed to be a green sea turtle — a species protected under Malaysian wildlife protection laws.

Chua said a previous sighting had also occurred near the same area, raising concerns over potential environmental or marine threats.

The Labuan Fisheries Department has been notified of the latest discovery for further investigation and to facilitate the removal of the carcass.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the cause of death or whether it is linked to pollution, fishing activities, or natural causes. — Bernama