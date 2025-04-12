BACHOK, April 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the United States’ (US) move to impose retaliatory import tariffs on several countries, including Malaysia, could strain Malaysia’s trade and investment relations with China.

He said the high tariffs and taxes introduced by the US would have direct implications for Malaysia’s economy, which is heavily reliant on international trade.

“This situation not only affects China’s economy, but also impacts Malaysia, even though we are temporarily exempted from the implementation of these tariffs.

“When high tariffs are imposed on China, our trade and investment ties with the country are inevitably affected,” he said.

Anwar was speaking at the Kelantan state-level Aidilfitri Madani 2025 celebration in Pantai Irama on Friday.

He added that, as a trading and exporting nation, Malaysia remained highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global trade policy.

“We are an exporting and trading country. When the US imposes high tariffs on China, of course we will also feel the impact.

“Fortunately, the US has temporarily suspended the implementation of these tariffs on several Asean countries, including Malaysia. However, China remains subject to the tariffs,” he added.

US President Donald Trump recently announced a 90-day suspension of higher tariffs on selected countries, even as the trade war with China escalates.

Malaysia was earlier subjected to a 24 per cent reciprocal tariff. While that hike has been paused, a flat 10 per cent baseline tariff still applies to all countries, except China, which remains subject to the higher rate. — Bernama