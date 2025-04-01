KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — A massive gas pipeline fire broke out todayin Putra Heights, Selangor, on the second day of Aidilfitri, causing widespread damage and prompting emergency evacuations.

The fire, which started in the morning, involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with flames reportedly reaching up to 500 metres in length and visible from several kilometres away.

Authorities have confirmed that multiple houses have been affected, with firefighters working to rescue trapped residents and provide aid to victims at a temporary relief centre in Masjid Putra Heights.

This is what we know so far:

08:10 AM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) receives the initial call reporting a gas pipeline fire in Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Height, Subang Jaya.

08:22 AM: The first fire and rescue vehicles from the FRD in Subang Jaya arrive at the scene, approximately 12 km from their station.

08:23 AM: Selangor FRD officially announces they received a call regarding the incident.

Ongoing (as of the initial reports): The fire involves a leaking Petronas gas pipeline with an estimated 500-metre stretch ablaze, with flames rising high.

Ongoing (as of the initial reports): Firefighters and other agencies are conducting evacuations of residents in the surrounding Awan housing area.

Ongoing (as of the initial reports): Authorities at the location confirm that the Petronas petrol station nearby is not on fire; only the main gas pipeline is affected. The pipeline has been shut off, and the fire is expected to burn until the remaining gas is exhausted.

Ongoing (as of the initial reports): The fire has spread to several houses in the vicinity. The number of houses affected is yet to be determined.

Ongoing (as of the initial reports): There are victims involved, with the exact number yet to be confirmed.

10:00 AM: The fire is still burning. Petronas has closed a valve on the affected gas pipeline, but the distance to the closed valve is unknown.

10:00 AM: Firefighters have successfully rescued 7 victims, including 2 senior citizens. The total number of victims and the further spread of the fire around the houses are still being assessed.

Ongoing: Rescued victims have been taken to the Dewan Serbaguna Masjid Putra Height (a multi-purpose hall at the Putra Height Mosque) which has been designated as a temporary relief centre (PPS). Some victims have burns and are awaiting ambulances for treatment. The mosque authorities are currently assisting the victims.

MORE TO COME