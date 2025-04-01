KLUANG, April 1 — A trader was killed while 14 others were injured when the cars they were travelling in collided at KM 25 of Jalan Renggam-Layang-Layang here yesterday.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said the deceased was identified as 29-year-old Muhammad Amiruddin Kamalruzaman and that the crash, which occurred at about 8 pm, involved a Honda City car and a Honda Stream multi-purpose vehicle.

He said a 35-year-old woman was driving the Honda Stream, with eight passengers on board, aged between three and 21, while the Honda City was driven by Muhammad Amiruddin, with five passengers on board, aged between one and 60.

“From our investigations, we found that the Honda Stream was heading from Renggam towards Layang-Layang while the Honda City was coming from the opposite direction,” he said in a statement today.

Bahrin said the Honda Stream was believed to have lost control and entered the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the Honda City.

He added that Muhammad Amirudin, who suffered serious injuries to his face and head, died while receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK), Kluang while the Honda Stream driver, who also suffered injuries to his face and body, is receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The other passengers, who injured their heads and bodies, were referred to the HEBHK.

Meanwhile, the Renggam Fire and Rescue Station operations commander, PBK I Abdul Rahim Razali said the Honda Stream driver was pinned in his vehicle and had to be rescued using special equipment.

“The other victims had been rescued by members of the public. A total of 10 firefighters from the Renggam and Layang-Layang stations were involved in the rescue operation,” he added. — Bernama