BUKIT KAYU HITAM, March 26 — A total of 24 more Malaysian citizens who were victims of a job scam syndicate in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have safely arrived at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) in Bukit Kayu Hitam today.

They arrived at the ICQS at 5:55 pm and were handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further investigation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (KLN) said they were the third group of Malaysians successfully repatriated following operations to crack down on online scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Kayin State, Myanmar.

“KLN, through the Malaysian embassies in Yangon and Bangkok, facilitated their repatriation.

“Previous repatriation efforts took place on February 24, 2025, involving 15 Malaysians, and on March 12, 2025, involving 25 Malaysians,” the ministry stated.

According to KLN, all these operations were carried out through close cooperation among various agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health, PDRM, the Immigration Department of Malaysia, the Social Welfare Department, and the Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla.

KLN also expressed its deepest appreciation to the Thai government and Myanmar authorities for their continued cooperation in facilitating and expediting the repatriation process of these 24 Malaysians.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains committed to ensuring the welfare of Malaysian citizens abroad and will continue to provide consular assistance through Malaysia’s diplomatic missions for those in need,” it said. — Bernama