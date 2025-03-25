KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 – Any Cabinet reshuffle involving DAP members is a decision for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and party secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook to decide, newly appointed DAP deputy secretary-general Steven Sim reportedly said.

Despite that, the human resources minister was quoted telling Malaysiakini that Loke had previously stated there would be no such reshuffle.

“So, we respect the authority and also the decision of the secretary-general. I think the rest is up to the prime minister and the secretary-general,” he reportedly said yesterday.

Sim was responding to questions over any reshuffle following DAP’s recent internal election — which saw several top posts change hands.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and Deputy Law Minister M. Kulasegaran were among those who either lost their spots in the DAP central executive committee, or decided not contest.

Additionally, Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s tenure as senator will end in December. Tengku Zafrul previously said he would step down from the Cabinet after his term ends.

Last week, Loke stressed that the internal election outcome had nothing to do with the position of ministers or deputy ministers from the party in the federal coalition.

In the contest, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo received the highest number of votes (2,785 votes), followed by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen (2,631 votes), and Kulai MP and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching (2,585 votes).



