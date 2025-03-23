KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday as the Sultan of Johor today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar conveyed his highest regards and prayers for the King and the Johor royal family.

“I pray to Allah SWT that His Majesty and the entire Royal Family are always blessed with His grace and guidance, and remain in good health, prosperity, and sovereignty,” he wrote.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with the King in ensuring the nation’s progress and stability.