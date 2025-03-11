KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The government is committed to ensuring veterans of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) secure better second careers to safeguard their future and improve their quality of life, says Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said efforts towards this goal would be driven by the Defence Ministry and the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) through the Veteran MyWIRA Programme.

“The challenges faced by veterans are significant. At the age of 40, they lose their jobs, and even if they receive a pension, their income is reduced by half. Yet, socially, they still have responsibilities, including their children, housing, and healthcare.

“At this age, their children are usually in secondary school or higher education,” he said at a press conference after attending the Veteran MyWIRA Strategic Engagement and Workshop Session here yesterday.

The event, also attended by Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, saw an RM30,000 Ihya’ MyMAHIR contribution presented to veteran associations in recognition of their role in supporting MAF personnel’s career transition before retirement.

Both deputy ministers also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between TalentCorp and the MAF Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV) to strengthen support for veterans entering the private sector.

The MoU was signed by TalentCorp group chief executive officer Thomas Mathew and JHEV director-general Major General Datuk Semaon Marjuki.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said that since the Veteran MyWIRA Programme was launched last year, 49 veterans have secured jobs with a minimum salary of RM2,900 per month.

“Although the programme is only a year old, we have seen several successes initiated by TalentCorp, and we recognise that some of these industries are high-tech, aligning well with our defence personnel’s expertise.

“Major companies such as Micron Memory Malaysia, Western Digital, and Jabil have taken proactive steps to support Veteran MyWIRA, hiring and training veterans in high-value sectors,” he said. — Bernama