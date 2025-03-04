SEREMBAN, March 4 —Three men are believed to be involved in an armed robbery at a supermarket in Bandar Baru Nilai, near here yesterday.

Nilai police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said two of them entered the premises, while the other waited in a car.

He said the police were alerted of the robbery by a call from a woman.

“Initial investigations found that the robbery occurred at about 8.30 pm yesterday. One of the suspects is believed armed with a firearm. No casualties were reported in the incident and the amount of damage is still being assessed,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those with information on the robbery can contact the Nilai police at 06-7904222.

Several video recordings of the robbery are now going viral on social media, showing two masked men robbing a gold shop inside the supermarket. — Bernama