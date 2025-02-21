KLUANG, Feb 21 — A 33-year-old alleged gunman claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of attempted murder by discharging a firearm at a married couple in Kampung Bukit Batu Machap in Simpang Renggam last week.

The accused, Abdurrahman Abdullah, also known as “Man Tiger”, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out by an interpreter before Judge Mujib Saroji.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, along with two other accomplices still at large, fired a gun at Dian Yulandi Suboh, 37, and Ahmad Fadhullah Mohamed, 38, which could have caused their deaths.

The offence was allegedly committed in the compound of a house in Kampung Bukit Batu, Machap, at 12.17pm on February 10.

Abdurrahman was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, read together with Section 109 of the same Code for abetment, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by police prosecutor Inspector Suniza Nan Yan, while the accused was represented by counsel Kent Tan Chow Teng.

Suniza objected to bail, citing the severity of the offence and the public attention it had received due to widespread social media coverage.

However, Tan urged the court to consider bail, arguing that the accused was the primary caregiver for an ailing relative and his sister in Simpang Renggam and had an unstable income as a catering worker with estimated monthly salary of only RM2,300.

Judge Mujib denied bail and set March 20 for case mention and document submission.

Police arrested Abdurrahman in Simpang Renggam following the February 10 incident. Investigations revealed that he had 27 prior records related to crime and drugs.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar last night said that four other men, aged 34 to 41, were arrested on Monday in Kampung Melayu Majidee, Johor Baru. A firearm, a replica gun, two stolen motorcycles, tools, suspected drugs, and six mobile phones were seized.

The suspects are remanded until Sunday for investigations under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.