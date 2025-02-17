KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has found no criminal elements in the alleged misconduct of a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) advisory board member linked to the awarding of a RM4 million project.

Its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the conclusion was reached after reviewing documents provided by DBKL on Feb 7 regarding the implementation of its content production and radio studio project.

“However, our review identified weaknesses in DBKL’s governance guidelines that need to be addressed,” he said.

As a result, the MACC’s Governance Investigation Division (PBT) is now evaluating DBKL’s procurement and payment procedures to ensure compliance with existing regulations, he told Bernama today.

On Feb 6, it was reported that the MACC was reviewing documents related to the case, following an internal investigation by DBKL. — Bernama