KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) has welcomed the government’s plan to review the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) but cautioned that the amendments must not be further delayed.

In a statement, Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said the review was long overdue, noting that stakeholder engagements had already been conducted in 2023, with detailed recommendations submitted to the Home Ministry.

“What is needed now is not another round of reviews, but swift action to implement these amendments without further delay,” he said.

He reiterated Suaram’s call for the abolition of Section 4(5), which allows for 28-day pre-charge detention without judicial oversight.

“It contravenes the right to a fair trial and creates conditions ripe for torture and ill-treatment in custody,” he said.

Sevan also urged the government to amend Section 13(1) to allow all detainees the right to apply for bail, aligning it with provisions in the Criminal Procedure Code.

“Limiting the circumstances under which bail can be applied for goes against the presumption of innocence and inflicts severe socioeconomic harm on detainees’ families, often plunging them into financial distress and affecting the wellbeing and education of their children,” he said.

He further called for a clear timeline on when the amendments would be tabled in Parliament and urged a moratorium on all ongoing and future Sosma cases until reforms are in place.

The government’s decision to review Sosma was announced by spokesman Fahmi Fadzil yesterday, who said the Cabinet had agreed in principle that the law needed improvements.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to provide further details in Parliament next week.