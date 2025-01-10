KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) recorded losses of more than RM3.1 billion due to commercial crimes throughout 2024.

Its director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said a total of 41,701 investigation papers were opened, with 37,240 cases involving fraud, recording the highest losses amounting to RM2.45 billion, according to a report published by Buletin TV3 today.

“Criminal breach of trust cases recorded 1,448 cases with losses of RM546.39 million, followed by fraudulent misuse of property with 66 cases (RM66.29 million), cybercrime with 720 cases (RM32.7 million), forgery with 128 cases (RM10.1 million), and counterfeit money with 950 cases (RM1.16 million),” he said at a press conference here today.

He added that cases involving the Moneylenders Act (along) recorded 1,060 cases with losses of RM5.2 million, while two cases related to video compact discs (VCDs) and digital video discs (DVDs) were also recorded.

Additionally, there were 91 other cases with total losses of RM3.11 million.

He noted that online fraud cases are investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.