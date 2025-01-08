KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Biocon Biologics is committed to implementing business expansion in Malaysia. Biocon Biologics is a global company with capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of high-quality biosimilars.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this company has invested US$350 million in Malaysia and contributed to the country’s export value of US$560 million.

“The government’s investor-friendly policies and positive national economic indicators have encouraged investors’ confidence in Malaysia, and this is in line with long-term goals, especially in the quality of jobs and national products,” said the prime minister through a post on X today.

Anwar yesterday received a courtesy visit from Biocon Biologics executive chairman Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and her delegation.

“We exchanged views on initiatives to advance local biotechnology capabilities that also involve the interests of foreign investors in implementing technology transitions and improving training programmes for local talents,” said Anwar. — Bernama