KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today outlined his focus for 2025, including to pressure for better wages from government-linked investment companies (GLIC), government-linked companies (GLC), and companies with massive profits.

He said that the progressive wage policy will not bind low-income companies to pay higher wages, but Putrajaya will place pressure on large companies for better compensation for their employees.

“In the industries, some (companies) have recorded RM1 billion, half a billion ringgit a year, for clean profit. But wages remain low.

“It will not pressure all sectors, some cannot (be pressured). The government will not force to increase the salary for low-income companies but it’s not fair to let the gap widen when productivity and profit increases, but wages remain stagnant,” he told the Prime Minister’s Department here.

Similarly, he said he wants hardcore poverty and flood mitigation to be tackled this year.

Anwar insisted that if the federal budget needed some expenditure cuts to make way for the long-overdue flood mitigation project, it would be done.

“If the floods take lives, destroy property, let’s not wait six years. If we need to be frugal, we will. If we need to borrow, we will borrow.

“All programs for pressing issues must be hastened for the problem to be solved as soon as possible. If we have to cut allocations, we will cut.

“Do not bring up the capability of the state, I don’t want to hear it. We must solve it,” he stressed during his monthly address to his staff.