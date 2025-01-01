KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) has declared that the teachings of The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light are deviant, misguided and contradict the principles of Islam and Syariah law.

Committee chairman Datuk Dr Nooh Gadot said the decision followed the committee’s meeting from June 26 to 28, during which The Ahmadi Religion of Peace teachings were discussed based on the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

He said the decision was made after the committee was satisfied with the evidence and arguments presented by researchers.

“Any individual or group practising or spreading these teachings and beliefs is straying from Islamic principles.

“Muslims must avoid such beliefs and practices and are prohibited from adhering to them. Those who have already followed these teachings must immediately repent to Allah SWT,” he said in a statement posted on the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) Facebook page yesterday.

In light of this decision, Nooh stressed that any publicity, teaching, writing, broadcasting or publishing of materials-whether in print or audiovisual formats-related to these teachings is strictly prohibited and must be stopped.

He urged Muslims to adhere to the tenets of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in faith, following the Asyairah and Maturidiah methodologies. In matters of Syariah, it should be guided by the Shafie school of thought or other recognised schools, such as Hanafi, Maliki and Hanbali.

“In the area of tasawuf or morality, Muslims should follow the approaches of Imam al-Junaid, Imam al-Ghazali, and other recognised and authentic tasawuf traditions,” he said.

Nooh highlighted that among the teachings of The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light that deviate from Islam is the belief in Muhammad bin al-Hassan al-Askari (the 12th Shia Imam) as Imam al-Mahdi, who is allegedly in hiding and will reappear at the end of times.

The group also believes Ahmad al-Hasan, referred to as al-Yamani, acts as a messenger for Imam al-Mahdi and will bring a final divine law to complete the teachings of past prophets.

Among the beliefs and practices of The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light that conflict with Islamic teachings and Syariah law are disparaging prophets by claiming some nearly had their prophethood revoked, including Prophet Musa, Prophet Yaakob and Prophet Muhammad.

The deviant teachings also embrace the concept of reincarnation, claiming that the Quran as it exists today is incomplete or has been altered, and denying the existence of angels who record good and bad deeds.

Additionally, they assert that entities other than Allah were involved in the creation of humans and the universe, claim that the crucifixion of Prophet Isa was intended to absolve the sins of his era, and argue that homosexuality had not been prohibited during the time of Prophet Lut, suggesting that such acts were not considered sinful.

Nooh also noted that Jakim had presented this ruling to Sultan Of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, the Chairman of MKI, and subsequently to the 267th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers held from Oct 23-24 this year.

“The Conference of Rulers has acknowledged this ruling, and state authorities may consider this decision for the gazettement of a fatwa in their respective states,” he said. — Bernama