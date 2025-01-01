KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — As the saying goes, the wheels of justice grind slowly but grind exceedingly fine.

As 2024 came to an end, several high-profile court cases remain unresolved.

As we enter 2025, let’s take a closer look at some of these cases involving upcoming trials, appeals and verdicts alike that are expected to unfold in the first half of the year.

January

Najib’s royal ‘addendum’ appeal

Jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, in Kuala Lumpur December 4, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

After the High Court dismissed his judicial review bid in July 2024 to challenge a purported royal addendum issued by the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his pardon that allowed him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest, Datuk Seri Najib Razak subsequently filed an appeal.

The Court of Appeal has now fixed January 6 to hear Najib’s appeal against the High Court’s dismissal for leave.

Ex-Sabah minister Peter Anthony final conviction appeal

Former Sabah infrastructure minister Datuk Peter Anthony was previously sentenced to three years’ jail and fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court. ― Bernama pic

Former Sabah infrastructure minister Datuk Peter Anthony, convicted of falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), will have his final appeal heard at the Court of Appeal on January 9.

He was previously sentenced to three years’ jail and fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court.

Finality to Family Frontier’s dispute

Following a Court of Appeal ruling which overturned the High Court decision and the unanimous passing of a Bill in the Dewan Rakyat to make changes to citizenship laws in the Federal Constitution, there is no finality yet. — Picture courtesy of Family Frontiers

Three years ago, advocacy group Family Frontiers won in the High Court where it was decided Malaysian mothers’ overseas-born children are entitled to Malaysian citizenship automatically.

Following a Court of Appeal ruling which overturned the High Court decision and the unanimous passing of a Bill in the Dewan Rakyat to make changes to citizenship laws in the Federal Constitution, there is no finality yet.

On January 27, the Federal Court is set to hear the discussion outcome between the government and aggrieved parties over the progress of amicable resolution aimed at resolving the case.

February

Zayn Rayyan’s parents on trial for child neglect

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf previously pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to one charge of neglecting their six-year-old child in a manner likely to cause physical harm in December 2023. — Bernama pic

The parents of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, who are facing charges of child neglect causing or likely to cause physical harm, will go on a 15-day trial beginning February 3.

Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf previously pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to one charge of neglecting their six-year-old child in a manner likely to cause physical harm in December 2023.

Zayn Rayyan’s body was found in a stream near his home at Idaman Damansara Damai Apartments, a day after he was reported missing.

Loh Siew Hong’s battle for children to be recognised as non-Muslim renewed

The Court of Appeal had in January of this year nullified Loh Siew Hong’s (right) children’s conversion to Islam and declared them as Hindus. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

In May 2024, the Federal Court had affirmed the Court of Appeal’s ruling on Hindu mother Loh Siew Hong over the unilateral conversion of her Hindu children to Islam by their Muslim convert father.

The apex court decision ultimately brought an end to Loh’s years-long legal battle to have their conversion declared unconstitutional.

But months later, the Perlis government filed an application to review and set aside the court’s earlier decision, contending that the previous ruling had severely compromised its right to be heard.

This application is scheduled to be heard on February 20.

Kedah MB Sanusi Md Nor’s sedition trial for former Agong remark

Datuk Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor leaves the Selayang court complex in this file picture dated July 18, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Scheduled for a five-day hearing starting February 24, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor is set to stand trial for uttering seditious remarks against Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in July 2023.

March

Syed Saddiq’s conviction and sentencing appeal hearing

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks to the press at Kuala Lumpur High Court in this file picture dated November 7, 2023. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Having been sentenced to two years and one stroke of the cane for corruption, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is scheduled to have his conviction and sentencing appeal heard on March 19 and 20.

Syed Saddiq was sentenced to seven years in jail and two strokes of the cane for multiple charges including abetting criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property, and money laundering.

The sentences stemmed from his role as Bersatu Youth Armada’s leader and related activities during his tenure.

Rosmah’s conviction and sentencing appeal hearing

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex October 30, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s appeal against her conviction and sentencing in the RM1.25 billion Sarawak rural schools’ solar energy project corruption case is scheduled to be heard at the Court of Appeal on March 19.

On September 1, 2022, the High Court found Rosmah guilty of three charges of corruption with regard to a solar hybrid project worth RM1.25 billion for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, and sentenced her to 10 years in prison as well as a fine of RM970 million.

Hamzah Zainudin’s son’s bribery trial begins

Muhammad Faisal Hamzah (centre) who is the son of Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin is charged with accepting RM100,000 in bribes in 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

March 24 marks the beginning of a 15-days trial over the corruption case of Muhammad Faisal Hamzah who is charged with accepting a RM100,000 bribe in 2018.

The charge, framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the bribe, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

April

Bung Moktar and wife enter defence in corruption trial

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex in this file picture dated January 26, 2022. With him is his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Beginning April 9, Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad will enter their defence on the three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million.

This is after the Court of Appeal allowed the prosecution’s appeal in November 2024 against the couple’s acquittal by the Kuala Lumpur High Court in September 2023.

Najib’s RM27 million SRC money laundering case

Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex in this file picture dated October 16, 2024. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Najib’s three money laundering charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM27 million was initially scheduled for trial to begin in September 2024, the High Court had since vacated the hearing dates.

This follows a request from Najib’s defence team to make way for two ongoing High Court cases, the SRC civil lawsuit and the 1MDB criminal corruption trial involving Najib.

The hearing is now fixed for April 21.

June

Yusoff Rawther’s sexual assault lawsuit against Anwar

The High Court has fixed June 16 to 19 and June 23 to 25 for Muhammed Yusoff Rawther’s lawsuit hearing.— Bernama pic

Muhammad Yusoff Rawther filed the suit against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 2021, claiming that he had been sexually assaulted at the PKR president’s home in Segambut in October 2018.

Anwar has denied the claim and filed a countersuit.

The High Court has fixed June 16 to 19 and June 23 to 25 for the lawsuit hearing.

No fixed date

Muhyiddin’s corruption trial

Former prime minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at Palace of Justice in Putrajaya in this file picture dated February 28, 2024. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will still have to face trial over four power abuse charges involving RM232.5 million in bribes, after the Court of Appeal in September 2024 dismissed his bid to review its earlier decision to send his case back to trial.

The High Court in August 2023 struck out the four charges and acquitted Muhyiddin.

While no dates have been fixed for trial at the Sessions Court, the court has fixed January 16 for a decision on whether to jointly hear Muhyiddin’s four charges of abusing his position and three charges of receiving money from illegal activities.

Sisters in Islam’s appeal to challenge Selangor religious authorities’ issued fatwa

The Court of Appeal had previously dismissed women’s rights group SIS Forum (Malaysia)’s appeal to challenge a fatwa issued by the Selangor religious authorities a decade ago.

They later appealed to the Federal Court, seeking to quash a 2014 fatwa issued by Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) declaring that the women’s rights group subscribes to liberalism and religious pluralism and deviates from the teachings of Islam.

After hearing their appeal on December 2, the Federal Court adjourned its hearing to a date to be fixed later.