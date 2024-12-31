KUANTAN, Dec 31 — As the year comes to a close, marked by numerous successes, the Pahang government remains committed to advancing the state towards becoming a high-income region in 2025, thus further enhancing the flow of benefits to its people.

Under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who has helmed the state administration since May 2018, Pahang has demonstrated remarkable achievements in various sectors, including the economy and social development, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing states in Malaysia.

This progress is evident in the state’s financial performance. For three consecutive years since 2022, Pahang has sustained state revenue collection exceeding RM1 billion. As of December 16 this year, revenue collection reached RM1.179 billion, equivalent to 103.62 per cent of the 2024 target of RM1.137 billion.

Encouraged by this positive trend, Wan Rosdy, when tabling the 2025 Budget, themed “ Prestasi Dipertingkat, Kemakmuran Dipertahan” (Improved Performance, Sustained Prosperity) on Nov 29, expressed a vision beyond setting RM1 billion as a revenue target. Instead, he emphasised using it as a benchmark to be consistently surpassed in the years to come.

This remarkable “hat-trick” achievement garnered praise from UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, also Deputy Minister of Human Resources, who remarked that such outstanding performance is rare in state government financial management.

Economists observing Pahang’s impressive performance have begun to place the state in the same league as Malaysia’s leading regions, such as Selangor, Johor, and the Federal Territory.

“The revenue collection by the Pahang government has shown consistent growth every year. The current administration has significantly improved its financial management compared to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The successful recovery from the crisis in 2021 and the subsequent economic revitalisation of Pahang is commendable. It provides fresh hope for the state’s rapid development,” said Prof. Emeritus Dr. Barjoyai Bardai, Provost and Dean of the Institute of Graduate Studies at the Malaysia University Science and Technology (MUST), in an interview with Bernama.

Notably, the commendable performance of the Jelai Assemblyman is not solely his achievement, but the result of collaborative efforts with his 10 executive council members who have worked to strengthen and stabilise Pahang’s economy.

This collective effort has led to an economic growth rate of 5.2 per cent in 2023, surpassing the national average of 3.6 per cent. The state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased to RM64.9 billion, up from RM61.7 billion in 2022.

From an investment perspective, the state government attracted committed investments totalling RM16.1 billion in 2023, reflecting investors’ confidence in Pahang’s potential and stability under its current leadership.

It is no surprise that the Pahang administration continues to earn recognition, as evidenced by receiving the Auditor General’s Certificate with an Unqualified Audit for the state’s Financial Statement for 2023, as announced by the Auditor General.

With political stability and a strong economy, the state government has increased the trust and confidence of its people, particularly in addressing their welfare. This includes the development of infrastructure, affordable housing, social welfare programmes, and education initiatives that cater to all age groups-from infants to the elderly-highlighting the administration’s commitment to meeting the needs of its citizens.

One such initiative is the Bantuan Prihatin Pahang (BPP), which has been distributed since the Movement Control Order (MCO) and continues to support those affected by the pandemic. For 2024 alone, the Pahang government allocated RM141.78 million for this purpose.

The state government also introduced the Juadah Makmur initiative, where meals are distributed to Friday prayer congregants at one mosque in each parliamentary constituency weekly. This programme, with an allocation of RM8.5 million, aims to foster community bonds and share resources between the government and the people.

To ensure that all Pahang residents have access to housing, the state government implemented various housing programmes, such as the Rumah Rakyat Pahang (RRP), which are given free to the poor and hardcore poor, Rumah Makmur, priced at RM80,000; Rumah PRIMA Pahang, at RM150,000; and the Rumah Penjawat Awam Negeri Pahang (Housing for Pahang State Civil servants or RPAP).

The Pahang government’s dedication to ensuring the well-being of its people is evident through the development and upgrading of various facilities. For example, an allocation of RM2.6 billion for water supply services is expected to resolve 90 per cent of water supply issues by the end of 2026.

Infrastructure projects also reflect this commitment, including the construction of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL), which has achieved 78.82 per cent progress as of November, and the Central Spine Road (CSR) connecting Bentong to Lipis, which has reached 66 per cent completion as of October.

While focusing on economic growth and infrastructure development, the Pahang government has not overlooked religious interests. A total of RM162.53 million has been allocated to the State Islamic Religious Department, the State Syariah Justice Department, the State Syariah Prosecution Department, and the State Mufti Department.

The government’s commitment to strengthening religious foundations is also evident in its establishment of 25 Tadika Tahfiz branches across the state. Additionally, the tahfiz kindergarten education module has been incorporated into 4,000 KEMAS kindergartens nationwide, showcasing the state’s influence on early religious education.

In the realm of education, Pahang has achieved significant success. The Maahad Tahfiz Negeri Pahang (MTNP) emerged as the top-performing educational institution for the 2023 Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM), recording an impressive Best School Average Grade (GPS) of 1.07.

All these achievements are the result of the state government’s effective management of its revenue, ensuring the social welfare of the people is prioritised. To further safeguard these gains, Pahang remains steadfast in addressing land encroachment issues, taking uncompromising legal action to prevent revenue losses.

Looking ahead, challenges and obstacles are inevitable. However, guided by the spirit of “ Prestasi Dipertingkat, Kemakmuran Dipertahan” the Pahang government is determined to consistently deliver prosperity, development, and progress for its people in the years to come. — Bernama