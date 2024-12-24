KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Three decades after the teachings of Al-Arqam were declared deviant in 1994, the nation was once again abuzz with controversy following allegations surrounding GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), an organisation reportedly linked to the group.

GISBH, known for its extensive business network comprising restaurants, hotels, clinics, and tahfiz centres, came under scrutiny this year after raids uncovered books associated with Al-Arqam’s teachings.

Authorities also investigated allegations of exploitation, abuse, and other crimes, based on reports from individuals claiming to be victims.

The controversy surrounding GISBH broke out when the Malaysian Centre for the Study of Deviant Teachings (PUKAS) claimed the company was linked to alleged cult activities, via its Facebook page on Aug 16.

Subsequently, the Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr. Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin raised issues of purported violence and cruelty within the group, urging an investigation and intervention by the authorities.

Based on reports and intelligence, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) launched the first phase of Op Global in early September, conducting raids on 20 charitable homes believed to be linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Social Welfare Department tape blocks off a gate at the entrance to a GISBH-linked care home after a crackdown by authorities in Subang Jaya September 12, 2024. — AFP pic

The coordinated operation, involving multiple enforcement agencies including religious authorities led to the detention of 171 individuals to assist in investigations into cases of child abuse and religious exploitation.

A total of 402 individuals, comprising 201 boys and 201 girls aged between one and 17, were also rescued. Among them were 10 children with disabilities, including autism.

The rescued children were sent to the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur for health screenings, which revealed that 392 of them showed signs of suspected neglect and abuse, with both physical and emotional harm.

However, GISBH released a statement denying allegations of exploiting children for labour, asserting they would not engage in such activities that violate the law, especially in matters concerning children.

The issue also drew the attention of the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, who ordered the PDRM to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into allegations of child abuse and mistreatment. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim similarly called for swift action on the case.

The health screening results of the 266 children rescued from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Selangor found that 26.8 per cent are stunted while 6.8 per cent suffer from serious stunting. — AFP pic

The ensuing police investigation led to the remand of numerous individuals to assist in the inquiry, including senior management members, their spouses, several GISBH leaders, and the son of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Mohammad.

Additionally, 96 GISBH bank accounts were frozen, and four were closed, involving assets valued at over RM581,000.

Multiple investigation papers were initiated under the Child Act 2001 (Act 611); the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792); the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670); the Penal Code (Act 574), and other applicable laws.

In the fourth phase of Op Global, authorities raided GISBH premises across several states, seizing pamphlets and documents allegedly associated with Al-Arqam teachings contrary to Islamic principles, along with various items linked to superstitious practices.

In a separate operation in Kelantan, authorities raided three houses in Kampung Panji, suspected to be the residences of GISBH’s CEO and his family.

Various Al-Arqam doctrine-based books and documents were discovered buried near a riverbank, with some reportedly burned.

A file photograph shows Al-Arqam material seized from three houses of top GISBH executives, in Kampung Pinji September 21, 2024. — Bernama pic

Consequently, on Oct 3, the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, approved the fatwa issued by the state’s Fatwa Committee, declaring that the leaders, followers, workers, or members of GISBH and its network deviated from the true Islamic faith.

The same fatwa was issued in Pahang, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Melaka, Perak, and Penang, followed by a similar decision by the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs on Nov 14.

By Oct 10, police had initiated 97 investigation papers covering numerous offences, including under Section 130V of the Penal Code, the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, and the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017.

Other related laws involved the Child Act 2001, Sections 354 and 506 of the Penal Code, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and the Child Care Centre Act 1993.

On Oct 23, GISBH CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali and 21 others were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code with being members of a criminal syndicate, which carries a prison sentence of between 5 and 20 years upon conviction.

On Dec 23, the Selayang Sessions Court transferred the case to the Shah Alam High Court.

As of the time of writing, 625 victims, ranging in age from two months to 28 years, have been rescued since Op Global began in September.

The police are still carrying out investigations, particularly involving followers and GISBH premises abroad. — Bernama