SEMPORNA, Dec 1 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has pledged to resolve the issue of identification documents involving 12,000 students in the country within six to 12 months.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said KDN, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE), has profiled approximately 12,000 students in mainstream education who lack identification documents.

“These students are in primary and secondary schools but do not have identification documents, often due to irregularities in their parents’ marriages, such as unregistered marriages. According to records shared by MOE with KDN, there are about 12,000 such students.

“These students have been identified because they are registered with District Education Offices. However, KDN and MOE will update the data to ensure none in similar circumstances are overlooked,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution was speaking to reporters after presenting identification documents to six recipients at the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat (Mekar) programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pulau Mabul here today.

According to him, many people are still unaware that birth registrations must be completed within 60 days in Peninsular Malaysia and 42 days in Sabah and Sarawak.

“When late registrations occur, children may attend school without identification documents or a birth certificate; it becomes difficult to further their education. If they fall ill and need hospitalisation, they are charged higher fees. Therefore, we aim to expedite the process.

“The National Registration Department (JPN) has introduced this initiative, which involves reaching remote areas, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, to assist those in need. The programme also seeks out bedridden individuals and those in care homes to address their identification issues,” he explained.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Mekar programme greatly benefits underserved communities in Sabah. To date, 188 programmes have been implemented, demonstrating the government’s commitment to assisting rural populations.

One of the recipients, 21-year-old Ajari Ghadari, expressed his gratitude, saying having identification documents would make it easier for him to find employment.

“My other siblings have their identification documents. I faced a slight issue with my application due to the ‘ethnicity’ category, and I had to wait over three years for my identification card to be approved,” he said, thanking the government for addressing the problem.

Similarly, Abd Lajid Ammin, 47, also thanked the government for approving citizenship applications for his five children, aged 19 to 23, after more than five years of effort in Kota Kinabalu and Semporna. — Bernama