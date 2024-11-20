KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The government has agreed in principle to allow petrol station operators to employ foreign workers for cleaning and maintenance work in cafés and convenience shops at petrol stations.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, however, said that the decision does not involve an increase in the foreign worker quota.

“Since 1995, petrol stations have implemented self-service operations, with the Cabinet decision at the time prohibiting the hiring of foreign workers. However, petrol stations now feature cafés, shops, and other services. This is the reality and evolution of the sector,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after the 12th Joint Committee Meeting between the Home Minister and the Human Resource Minister on Foreign Worker Management here today.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Minister Steven Sim said the meeting had agreed in principle on mechanisms for hiring foreign workers in the industry, allowing for direct employment and employer transfers within the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM).

“Previously, these workers may not have been directly employed by employers, with their salaries determined by agents. Now, the hiring will be done directly by companies managing petrol stations.

“This direct employment and employer transfer can be implemented as long as the worker’s employment remains valid,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also announced that the government would maintain the freeze on applications for additional foreign worker quotas until the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, he said the two ministries had agreed in principle to allow employers to hire inmates, a move aimed at expediting their reintegration into society and reducing dependency on foreign workers.

He noted that the initiative is expected to address the eight per cent overcapacity in prisons nationwide. Currently, there are 87,000 inmates in facilities with a total capacity of 74,000.

“There are criteria to follow. Inmates involved in serious crimes like murder and rape will not be considered. This initiative applies to those with lighter offences. In 2025, about 20,000 prospects will be eligible for employment,” he said. — Bernama