KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which will take effect next month is expected to attract more persons with disabilities (PwD) to join the public service, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this is because the SSPA offers a more competitive salary and allowance structure, as well as better opportunities for promotion and career development within the scheme.

“In fact, all the benefits for the recruitment of PwD officers under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) will be retained in the SSPA,” she said in reply to V. Sivakumar (PH-Batu Gajah) on how the implementation of the SSPA can strengthen the policy target of having one per cent of civil servants from the PWD category in the public service, during Question Time.

To a supplementary question from Roslan Hashim (PN-Kulim Bandar Baharu) on whether the government is willing to increase the target percentage if it is achieved in the future, Dr Zaliha said the government is open to the matter.

“However, we may need to review the existing data from all agencies to determine what percentage of PwD are currently in the public service. I am confident that once we reach the target, there will be no barrier to continuing or increasing the percentage to two or three per cent,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said that the Public Service Commission (SPA) had received 4,805 applications from PwD candidates, out of the total 1.13 million applications, to fill the vacancies in the public service as of Sept 30 this year.

She said of the total 13,491 new appointees, 44 were PwD, 39 of whom were with physical disabilities, three with hearing disabilities, and one each with intellectual and visual impairments. — Bernama