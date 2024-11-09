KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Police have detained a Vietnamese woman to assist with an arson investigation involving three homes and four vehicles in Taman Singa, near Sitiawan, early yesterday.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Manjung district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hasbullah Abd Rahman said a male complainant alerted authorities to the incident at 2.50am.

“A review of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage revealed a man carrying two containers, believed to be filled with flammable liquid, approaching the complainant’s house,” said Manjung district police chief Assistant Commissioner Hasbullah Abd Rahman.

“The fire, which began in the garage, spread to two neighbouring houses and another Yamaha LC motorcycle,” said Hasbullah, adding that no fatalities were reported.

The incident resulted in 90 per cent destruction of the 42-year-old restaurant assistant’s home, as well as damage to his Proton X50 SUV, Perodua Myvi and Yamaha Ego motorcycle.

“The suspect fled the scene after igniting the fire,” he added.

Acting on information, police detained a 38-year-old Vietnamese woman to assist with the investigation.

Hasbullah said the motive and connection between the woman and the suspect remain under investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail and a fine.

Police have urged anyone with information on the case to contact Inspector Nur Munawara Ahmad at 011-1624 0391 or the Manjung district police headquarters operations room at 05-688 6222.