BEIJING, Nov 6 — China said it and Malaysia should push forward flagship projects underway in the Southeast Asian nation such as a railway and an industrial complex development, the official news agency Xinhua said today.

Premier Li Qiang, in a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, said China is willing to “improve the layout of cooperation” with Malaysia in various fields, and to promote further visa facilitation.

Both countries should look for new areas for potential cooperation, Li said. — Reuters