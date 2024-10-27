TAWAU, Oct 27 — A five-year-old boy was found burned to death in a fire involving 38 houses in Kampung Jati, Batu 5 here at 12.55 am today.

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station head Jemishin Ujin said the boy’s body was found at 4.50am.

“A total of 27 firefighters reached the scene, which is about 10 kilometres from the city centre, at 1.10 am.

“The fire involved 38 houses in a 1.57-acre area and the firefighting operation was ended at 5.59 am,” he said, adding that they are still investigating the cause of the blaze. — Bernama