KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya assured the villagers and landowners of Kampung Sembulan Tengah that there will not be a major demolition exercise there on November 1.

Shahelmey who visited Kampung Sembulan Tengah and Sembulan Lama yesterday morning, explained to the villagers that only structures that are deemed unsafe and those whose owners agree to, would be demolished by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).

“This morning, I, along with some residents of Kampung Sembulan, conducted a walkabout in Kampung Sembulan, which is involved in the village’s redevelopment plan. This issue became somewhat heated earlier this month when DBKK issued demolition notices to the owners of affected lots, whose leases had all expired.

“Since the notice was issued, there have been two formal discussion sessions. The first was held at the Sembulan Hall, and the most recent on October 8 at the SICC. As a result of these discussions and my ongoing communication with the Mayor of DBKK, Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, we agreed to postpone the eviction and demolition that were initially scheduled for October 14 and November 1,” said the Putatan Member of Parliament.

Shahelmey added that DBKK had informed him that some of the lot owners, despite the expiration of their leases, are concerned about the condition of certain structures on their lots, which are quite dilapidated and could pose safety risks.

They have agreed that these houses should be demolished, if necessary, he said and stressed that as discussed, the demolition would not be carried out suddenly, without notice, or communication.

If demolition is to be carried out, DBKK will inform the affected residents of the next steps to be taken, he said.

On the redevelopment issue, Shahelmey disclosed that the appointment of a developer has not yet been finalized and the matter would be finalized by DBKK later.

“We have also heard the concerns of the affected lot owners and village residents, who are worried that if the redevelopment proceeds, they will lose their homes. The state government is sensitive to the people’s issues. We will not allow any drastic actions that would evict or leave the residents involved in the development without a place to live.

“Therefore, the government, through DBKK and several agencies, is currently working on a formula to ensure that when the redevelopment begins, those involved will receive appropriate housing.

“In this regard, I feel reassured after hearing the participation in official dialogue sessions and visits to my office that, in principle, the residents of Sembulan agree to the redevelopment on the condition that they are given adequate housing and compensation,” he said.

This, he said, will be negotiated between the affected villagers, the landowners, DBKK and the developer.

“Today, in principle, they agree with the redevelopment, and there will be no immediate demolition. If there are units that are no longer safe and pose safety, accident, or health risks, DBKK will come and demolish them,” he said adding that according to the data, about 105 lots are affected as there are some whose leases have not yet expired.

DBKK and the Lands and Survey Department are carefully reviewing this, he said.

Chairman of the Kampung Sembulan Lama Residents and Welfare Association, Osman Omar Khan, also brought to Shahelmey’s attention the villagers’ worry about Kampung Sembulan Lama which has been identified as the storage area for construction materials when the redevelopment project starts.

“I informed the mayor about the concerns of the village residents because if the area is used as a storage site for construction materials or developed as a People’s Housing Project (PPR), we need to relocate affected residents before any development efforts begin.

“We cannot plan things on paper by saying ‘place this here and that there’ without considering the implementation process and the impact of the development. I have discussed this with Datuk Seri Mayor, and just yesterday, while waiting for the Prime Minister’s arrival at the SIBEC event. I managed to talk with him again to get confirmation. He mentioned to me that they are looking into alternative relocation sites within Sembulan,” Shahelmey said.

He stressed that the government will not carry out demolition without first providing a proper place for relocation to those who are eligible.

Osman said the villagers welcomed the development of the urban renewal scheme in Sembulan area but they do not want Sembulan to be erased from the map.

“The villagers agree that if a win-win situation can be achieved, they will not object to the development in Kg Sembulan Tengah,” he said.

Osman added that based on their understanding, before the development is carried out, the villagers and landowners will be transferred to a new location in advance, located next to Ming Garden. — The Borneo Post