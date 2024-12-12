SHAH ALAM, Dec 12 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today announced that the flight ticket subsidy under FLYsiswa will be increased from RM300 to RM400 per person, starting from January 1, 2025.

He said the subsidy will benefit the Public Institutions of Higher Education (IPTA) students from Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan who study in Peninsular Malaysia, as well as students from Peninsular Malaysia studying in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

“This subsidy provides RM400 per person annually, with a total allocation of nearly RM20 million.

“Additionally, the state governments of Sabah and Sarawak are offering an extra RM600, enabling eligible students to receive up to RM1,000 per year,” he told reporters at a press conference after officiating the FLYsiswa Carnival 2024 and Siswa Madani Transport Carnival here today.

He then went on to say that the subsidy is available to students for the duration of their studies.

He also said that according to the Higher Education ministry, more than 50,000 students are eligible to benefit from this initiative.

“So far, around 35,000 students and approximately 70 per cent of those eligible have claimed the subsidy.

“Those who have yet to redeem their assistance are encouraged to do so by December 31 this year, as the credits can be used to purchase flight tickets at any time in the following year,” he added.

Loke also added that the government has also introduced a price cap on flight fares during festive seasons.