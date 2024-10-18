TAWAU, Oct 18 — A former chief executive officer and former executive director of a petroleum trading company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 15 charges related to false documents involving supply of diesel to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), valued at more than RM600,000, eleven years ago.

The accused, Junaidi Abdul Rahman, 63, and Albina Ogor Abdullah, 50, who are husband and wife, each entered the plea after the charges were read separately before Judge Jason Juga.

For all the charges, Junaidi is accused of fraudulently using fake documents as genuine, specifically Petron Oil (M) Sdn Bhd delivery tickets, to make claims from SESB for payments involving 260,000 litres of diesel with a total value of RM655,512 to the petroleum trading company.

Meanwhile, Albina is accused of abetting Junaidi in the 15 charges, and both of them are alleged to have committed the offences at the Tawau Power Station, Jalan Kuhara here, between April 8 and April 11, 2013.

Junaidi is charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465, while Albina under Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 471 and punishable under Section 465. If convicted, they face a maximum of two years in prison, a fine, or both.

The prosecution was conducted by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Prosecuting Officer Norsham Saharom, together with MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Izzati Sapifee, while both accused were unrepresented.

The judge set bail at RM10,000 each with a local surety and set the next mention of the case for Dec 3 at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court.

The court also ordered both accused not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to the MACC office every two months. Their international passports were also to be surrendered to the court. — Bernama