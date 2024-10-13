KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Another individual linked to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) will be brought before the Sessions Court in Kota Tinggi, Johor today for a sexual crime involving a 16-year-old teenager.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the 20-year-old man was arrested by the Johor police contingent headquarters CID on Oct 1 after receiving a report from the victim who alleged that the suspect committed indecent acts twice against the victim in June.

“Following that, the suspect will be charged at the Kota Tinggi Sessions Court at 8.30 am tomorrow on two charges under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he said when contacted by Bernama here yesterday.

Besides, he said three other individuals, including a woman associated with GISBH, will also be brought before the same court tomorrow on charges under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Razarudin said the three aged 28 to 57, who work at a resort owned by GISBH, were found to have trafficked four individuals aged 30 to 57 for the purpose of exploiting forced labour through threats.

One of the suspects, who is 28 years old, will also be further investigated under Section 130V of the Penal Code for being suspected as a member of an organised crime group.

“The prosecution decision was made after the investigation paper was submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers on Oct 7 and the result of the discussion in the Organised Crime Action Coordination Meeting under the Security Offences Act (Special Measures) 2012 (SOSMA) yesterday,” he said.

In addition, he said the three were also found to be exploiting by arranging forced marriages by matching victims with higher-level individuals, as well as not allowing the use of mobile phones, and only allowing married couples to meet once or twice a month.

On Thursday, 16 individuals including GISBH’s top management linked to child exploitation activities and alleged doctrine of religious fanaticism were re-arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said so far 58 individuals have been arrested under the act since Global Op was implemented in September.

Mohd Shuhaily said during the operation period, a total of 415 individuals were arrested and 625 victims aged two months to 28 years were rescued by the police. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

** If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).