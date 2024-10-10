KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Sixteen individuals linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), including the group’s chief executive officer (CEO) and his wife, were arrested today, said Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

This brings the total number of those detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) to 58.

“Since the launch of Op Global on September 11, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has arrested 415 individuals suspected of being GISBH members.

“Out of this number, 58 individuals, including 16 senior GISBH management members, have been detained under Sosma. The CEO and his wife were re-arrested today and will be investigated under Sosma for 28 days,” he told a press conference today.

Mohd Shuhaily said 97 investigation papers related to the arrests have been opened, covering organised crime under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code and various offences under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Amla).

He added that the authorities have seized and frozen assets worth nearly RM19.9 million while investigations are ongoing into 23 GISBH properties, valued at RM52.4 million, across 10 countries.

“Assets worth nearly RM17 million have been frozen under Amla, with a further RM2.8 million in assets seized. The total value of frozen and seized assets stands at nearly RM19.9 million.

“We are also investigating 23 properties owned by GISBH in 10 countries, valued at RM52.4 million,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily added that the investigation is still ongoing as authorities continue to gather information on the group’s overseas assets, with the help of Interpol and other countries’ authorities.