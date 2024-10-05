KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Police are investigating allegations of bullying involving the son of a singer and several other individuals at a boarding school in the capital.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said so far five reports regarding the issue involved have been received.

“Investigation papers have been opened according to Section 323 of the Penal Code and we have recorded the victim’s statement and the case is still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Media reported that a 51-year-old singer revealed that his 14-year-old son was bullied and was upset by the inaction from the school, which allegedly was not only insensitive, but did not take any action against the bullying problem at the school in question.

Apart from the singer a few other parents have also lodged similar reports that their children were being bullied by six students since the end of last year. — Bernama