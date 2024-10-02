KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Two men, including a retired soldier, have been remanded until October 5 to assist in the investigation regarding an attempted murder of a police officer on the Arau-Kangar road near Taman Jejawi Permai last Friday.

Arau district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said that the suspects, aged 34 and 35, were arrested in Sungai Petani around 6.10pm yesterday, according to a report published by Harian Metro today.

“The first suspect, a 34-year-old retired soldier, was detained at his residence in Taman Ria Jaya, while the second suspect, who works as a mechanic, was apprehended at a house in Taman Ria in Sungai Petani,” he said in a media statement today.

According to initial investigations, the first suspect admitted to renting a Proton X70 that was used in the attempted murder incident.

“The red sports utility vehicle (SUV) is believed to have been rented in Air Hitam, Penang, and was handed over to one of the suspects who is still at large.

“Meanwhile, the second suspect confessed to driving and fleeing during the incident in a silver Perodua Myvi,” he added.

Ahmad Mohsin said that a background check revealed that the first suspect has no previous criminal record.

“His companion, however, has 20 past offences related to drug abuse and other crimes.

“The investigation is being conducted under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 431A of the Penal Code for mischief by damaging cables,” he said.

Earlier, the two detained suspects were brought to the Kangar Court for remand.

Additionally, the remand period for four other suspects aged between 20 and 34 who were previously detained ended today, and they were re-arrested by police from the Kangar District Police Headquarters for investigations into crimes committed in the area.

Last Friday, two police officers narrowly escaped death when an SUV driven by four men tried to ram them while they were attempting to stop the vehicle for inspection in Jejawi, Arau.

In the incident at 4.20am, police had to fire five shots at the vehicle before successfully apprehending all suspects and seizing telecommunications cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia (TM) that the men attempted to steal in the vehicle.