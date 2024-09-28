KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A total of 1,916 elderly individuals aged 61 and above fell victim to online scams during the first eight months of this year, resulting in losses amounting to RM255,367,680.39.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said that while the number of elderly victims is relatively small compared to other age groups, the financial losses incurred by this demographic are significant, making them a prime target for scammers.

“Over the past three years (2021 to 2023), a total of 86,266 individuals have been victims of online fraud, of which 5,533 victims, or 6.4 per cent, are aged 61 and above,” he said in a statement today.

He noted that a similar trend has been observed this year, with 1,916 elderly victims, or 8.9 per cent, among the 21,535 recorded online fraud cases up to August 2024.

Throughout these three years, the total recorded losses from online fraud cases amounted to RM2,768,396,952.40, with losses involving elderly victims accounting for RM552,512,422.66, or 20 per cent of the total.

“Similar figures have been recorded for 2024, with losses involving elderly victims reaching RM255,367,680.39 by August, which accounts for 27.9 per cent of the total losses recorded, amounting to RM914,051,236.30,” he said.

In light of this, he emphasised the importance of disseminating crime prevention information, particularly regarding online fraud, to elderly individuals and urged family members to advise their parents, relatives or friends to remain vigilant and to be cautious of any suspicious calls.

“Believing and following all instructions received over the phone can put victims at risk of robbery or fraud. For verification, it is advisable to cross-check with the relevant agency by contacting the phone number obtained from the official website,” he said.

He added that online fraud can be prevented if victims are knowledgeable and remain alert to the possibility of such crimes, and that every individual in the community should play a role in spreading awareness about commercial crime to help create a safe community and reduce the risk of becoming victims of fraud.

Ramli also reported that a 72-year-old retired woman lost more than RM600,000 after being deceived by an individual impersonating a police officer over the phone on Sept 20.

He said that the woman received a phone call from an individual claiming to be from the Customer Service Unit in Putrajaya, informing her that her phone number had been misused in a cybercrime case.

He noted that the caller then instructed her to apply for personal data protection and fund protection before transferring the call to another person impersonating a police officer.

“The victim was subsequently informed that she was also involved in a money laundering case and for the purpose of the investigation, was directed to consolidate all her savings into a single bank account in her name, providing the banking information to the ‘police’.

“The victim was also instructed to hand over all her jewellery and gold bars to an individual who came to collect the items from her home. In total, the victim suffered losses of cash, jewellery, gold dinars and gold bars amounting to RM670,994,” he said, adding that a police report regarding the case was filed yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud. — Bernama