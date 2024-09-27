MIRI, Sept 27 — An unemployed man here has claimed trial to 34 charges of misappropriating RM349,200, which was part of the RM10 million mistakenly deposited into his bank account.

Andrian Pahang Gau, 24, from Lambir pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to the charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code.

According to the Section, whoever dishonestly misappropriates, or converts to his own use, or causes any other person to dispose of, any property, shall be punished with imprisonment of between six months and five years, caning, and shall also be liable to a fine.

Based on the facts of the case, Andrian allegedly dishonestly made 16 transfers from his Hong Leong Bank Bhd savings account to accounts belonging to several other individuals as well as withdrew funds involving a total of RM349,200.

The sum was from RM10 million belonging to Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) which was wrongly deposited into his bank account.

All the offences were allegedly committed between 10.34am on August 12 and 11.50am on August 14 this year at the premises of Hong Leong Bank Bhd, Jalan Merbau here.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy allowed Andrian to be released on RM22,500 cash bail with a local guarantor.

She also set October 24 for case management.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman and ASP Mary Ong handled the prosecution, while Andrian was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi. — The Borneo Post