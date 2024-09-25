KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has issued an apology to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, over remarks made during the Selangor state election campaign last July.

At a press conference after a Kedah state exco meeting today, Sanusi expressed his regret, acknowledging that his comments had caused displeasure and hurt the feelings of the state ruler.

According to Malaysiakini, Sanusi said: "I humbly wish to convey to His Highness that there was no intention in my heart to mock His Highness, whom I truly respect and hold in high regard.

"Therefore, with full humility and regret, I seek the forgiveness of His Highness, the Sultan of Selangor, the Selangor menteri besar, and the people of Selangor for my indecency."

The apology follows Sanusi’s controversial speech during a campaign rally in Selayang on July 11 last year, where he made comparisons between Kedah and Selangor's royal households and suggested that the Kedah ruler would not have appointed Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as menteri besar.

His remarks led to numerous police reports, including one from the Selangor Royal Council, which advised the Selangor ruler.

Sanusi now faces two charges under the Sedition Act for allegedly making seditious statements regarding Amirudin’s appointment and the establishment of the unity government.

The remarks were made during a political talk in Gombak on the night of July 11, 2023.